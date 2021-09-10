CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

OKDIARIO, Best Media Startup Olé 2021 award for its financial information and its support for entrepreneurship

marketresearchtelecast.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKDIARIO has been awarded for its informative work and its support to entrepreneurs with the Startup Olé 2021 “Best Media” award, an entrepreneurship and innovation forum that took place this week in Salamanca and which, after being inaugurated by the Commissioner for Research, Innovation, Education, Culture and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, has had the participation of international companies, more than 180 startups and 400 speakers from 36 nationalities who have participated in more than 60 round tables and seminars.

marketresearchtelecast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

What is 'Peer Mentoring' and what is its value within startups

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Being an entrepreneur is a lonely and often misunderstood path. Unlike corporations, within a startup it is difficult to find people with a different scale of experience who can generate a peer mentoring relationship and thus learn together. For founders, thinking about peer mentoring within the company becomes a complex task.
ECONOMY
jmu.edu

Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship launches seed fund for student startups

At the start of National Small Business Week this week, the Gilliam Center for Entrepreneurship at James Madison University is launching the Bluestone Seed Fund, a donor-backed investment fund that will provide equity investments in student and alumni businesses, while also providing hands-on venture investing experience for JMU students. The program is the first of its kind at JMU.
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okdiario#Culture And Youth#The Chief Of Economy#Electric Network#Oracle 4 Startups#Salamanca County Council#Civil Guard#Red Cross#Rtve#Iberdrola#Andalusian#Solum#Vmp#European#State#Enag S#Ol#The European Commission#Huawei Europa
marketresearchtelecast.com

The advertising platform Seedtag raises 34 million to continue with its expansion plan

The contextual advertising startup has raised 34 million euros in a financing round led by the British manager Oakley Capital, shareholder also of Idealista. The Spanish company, with a presence in Europe and Lationamérica, has announced this Tuesday in a statement the closure of its series B in which they have also participated Adara Ventures and All Iron Ventures. With this injection of capital, the startup wants to consolidate its leadership in the market for this type of advertising and continue its international expansion.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Whip Media Launches Center Of Excellence To Drive Industry Innovation and Best Practices For Its Entertainment Customers

Melissa Kaspers Appointed to Lead Whip Media’s Center of Excellence. Whip Media, the leading enterprise software platform and data provider to the world’s largest entertainment organizations, has launched its new Center of Excellence (COE). Whip Media’s COE serves as a professional services resource center to address new and emerging customer needs to drive efficiencies, automation and integration throughout the entertainment ecosystem. The COE will be available to Whip Media clients globally, with the goal of taking their customer experience to the next level.
BUSINESS
AdWeek

How Havas Media Is Investing in Talent to Supercharge Its Data Capabilities

Havas Media has made a concerted effort to bump up its data offerings lately, investing heavily in data, analytics and martech to provide more value for clients. To that end, it hired former Accenture global managing director Mike Bregman in May as chief data officer, who has quickly been building a team of specialists to boost its offerings in these areas to keep ahead of client needs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Huawei
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
marketresearchtelecast.com

Exclusive details of the contract with Pfizer: how much the government paid for each dose and what was the millionaire advance for the first shipment

On July 27, almost a year after the start of formal conversations with the laboratory Pfizer, the Government announced a “binding” agreement with this company for the purchase of their vaccines against the coronavirus. It ended in this way to a long negotiation that was unlocked after the Casa Rosada modified by decree the Vaccine Law and eliminate, among other issues, the word “negligence” of that norm, a concept that for the directors of the international firm opened the doors to a wave of demands.
INDUSTRY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Banco Santander negotiates an ERE in Portugal for 210 employees

Santander Bank has begun to negotiate an Employment Regulation File (ERE) in Portugal that will affect a maximum of 210 employees, according to sources close to the negotiations consulted by EP. The entity already announced in the first half of the year the need to undertake an adjustment of 685 jobs, in a scenario of restructuring of the entire European banking sector due to the acceleration of trends such as digitization due to the coronavirus pandemic.
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Development environment: Eclipse 2021-09 has Java 17 in the dinghy

The free desktop IDE for Java, C / C ++ and other programming languages ​​Eclipse was released in version 2021-09. For Windows, Linux and macOS, eleven expandable basic packages of the open source IDE are offered for different purposes. Compared to the previous June release, version 2019 targets Java 17 and brings detailed improvements for Java development and Git version management.
SOFTWARE
marketresearchtelecast.com

They name the richest families in the world and this one tops the list

In the last wealth ‘ranking’ prepared by Bloomberg They have named the families who have the largest fortunes in the world, many of which boast of maintaining a solid heritage through several generations, even despite adversities such as the Covid-19 pandemic. The Walton family, owners of the world’s largest chain...
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

Gallego (IAG) rules out issuing new shares to raise funds from shareholders to overcome the crisis

They will not ask the market for funds to overcome the crisis generated by the coronavirus. It is the message that has launched Luis Gallego, CEO of IAG, the Hispano-British company to which they belong Iberia and British Airways, given the rumors that exist in London about a possible issuance of new shares by the holding to obtain capital with which to overcome the serious crisis in the airline sector.
ECONOMY
marketresearchtelecast.com

India ‘gives’ its prime minister another daily vaccination record: more than 22 million doses on his birthday

India again broke its daily vaccination record on Friday after inoculating 22.6 million doses in 24 hours, an extraordinary fact that has been favored by the special inoculation campaigns organized by some states on the occasion of the birthday of the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi, informs Reuters. “All Indians...
HEALTH
marketresearchtelecast.com

Study: Telegram is increasingly becoming a marketplace for cyber criminals

Telegram is increasingly becoming a hub and hub for cybercrime. This comes from a study by the IT security platform Cyberint in cooperation with Financial Times emerged. Cyber ​​criminals are increasingly trying to sell, purchase or share stolen personal data and hacking tools via the partially encrypted messaging service. The app and the social network behind it are thus an increasingly important alternative to the Darknet.
INTERNET
marketresearchtelecast.com

The first loan that was the seed of microcredits turns 45

Dhaka, Sep 19 (EFE) .- 45 years ago the now Bangladeshi Nobel Peace Prize winner Mohammad Yunus granted a small loan to a poor woman that would be the seed of the creation of his own bank, Grameen Bank, with which he would formalize the microcredit system. Mohammad Babul grew...
CREDITS & LOANS
marketresearchtelecast.com

The French chancellor explains why his ambassador in London has not been withdrawn: “We know his permanent opportunism”

The French Foreign Minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, explained why Paris had considered it unnecessary to call its ambassador to the United Kingdom for consultations, as it did with those of Australia and the United States, amid the tensions generated following the creation of the AUKUS trilateral alliance and the cancellation of the contract for the supply of submarines by Canberra, informs Le Figaro.
POLITICS
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why World Bank is under fire over set of rankings

Under fire for allegations that it bowed to pressure from China and other governments, the World Bank has dropped a popular report that ranked countries by how welcoming they are to businesses.The report is important to many companies and investors around the world: They use the World Bank’s “Doing Business” report to help decide where to invest money, open manufacturing plants or sell products.Eager to attract investment, countries around the world, especially developing economies, have sought to improve their rankings in the World Bank's report.Sometimes, nations would pursue substantive policy changes — by, for example, making it easier for...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy