OKDIARIO, Best Media Startup Olé 2021 award for its financial information and its support for entrepreneurship
OKDIARIO has been awarded for its informative work and its support to entrepreneurs with the Startup Olé 2021 “Best Media” award, an entrepreneurship and innovation forum that took place this week in Salamanca and which, after being inaugurated by the Commissioner for Research, Innovation, Education, Culture and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, has had the participation of international companies, more than 180 startups and 400 speakers from 36 nationalities who have participated in more than 60 round tables and seminars.marketresearchtelecast.com
