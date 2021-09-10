CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guild Wars 2’s Path of Fire and Heart of Thorns expansion bundle is half off through Amazon right now

By Bree Royce
massivelyop.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few weeks back on the MOP Podcast, I suggested to our listeners that if they were thinking about getting into Guild Wars 2 on the End of Dragons hype train but didn’t already own the whole bundle of expansions, they should wait until closer to the anniversary as ArenaNet always puts everything on sale. It turns out that the current sale is a pretty good one, though you’ll have to wiggle your way through the Twitch/Amazon Prime Gaming system to get it. (That’s not an affiliate code/link.)

