Australian spies collaborated with the CIA in Chile for the US intervention against Salvador Allende
48 years after the military coup that overthrew the Government of Salvador Allende in Chile, on September 11, 1973, the American National Security Archive posted this friday unpublished documents that reveal the collaboration that Australia gave to the CIA to support the intervention of the United States in Chile. In 1971, in the first months of the socialist administration, the Australian Secret Intelligence Service (ASIS), at the request of the CIA, opened a secret office in Santiago, Chile to carry out “clandestine espionage operations”, in a new shows “the multinational effort to destabilize the Government” of the Popular Unity.marketresearchtelecast.com
