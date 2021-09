For most of my adult life, I’ve felt like I didn’t have a love language. I learned about love languages in high school, and it was fascinating to me. Although there’s not necessarily any scientific proof to back up the existence of love languages, the whole idea came from a 1992 book by Gary Chapman entitled The Five Love Languages: How To Express Heartfelt Commitment To Your Mate, and it’s been an ongoing topic in pop culture and media ever since.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 5 DAYS AGO