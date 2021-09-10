CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GI provider waited 'months' to tell 161,000+ patients they were exposed in ransomware attack

Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants allegedly waited months before informing the more than 161,000 patients that their data was exposed in ransomware attack, KHOU 11 reported Sept. 9. The provider notified patients Aug. 6 of a "data security incident" that occured Jan. 10 and had potentially exposed 162,163 patients and employees. Texas...

