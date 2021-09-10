CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: 27% Of Americans Approve Making Bitcoin Legal Tender In The U.S.

By Namcios
bitcoinmagazine.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll by research and data analytics company YouGov has shed some light on the U.S. population’s approval rate for the government to recognize bitcoin as legal tender. The poll found that 27% of Americans support the move, with younger generations leading the way with a 44% approval rate. Baby boomers, on the other hand, despise the idea most often.

