Poll: 27% Of Americans Approve Making Bitcoin Legal Tender In The U.S.

Polarity is a staple of our existence: North and south, good and evil, black and white, Jedi and Sith, Marvel and DC. Middle grounds and tertiary options often become consumed by the intense opposing forces at the edge. These gray areas often find their strength in alignment with a polar force rather than standing alone. These forces and the entities that represent them are hard-coded into the way we understand the world. As the sun rises, you know the Joker is trying to drive Batman insane as the Dark Knight seeks to lock him in a padded cell in Arkham. But on rare occasions something happens which is so extraordinary that the standard-issue rivalries become insignificant. One can harken back to somber real-world issues such as the alliance amongst the capitalist U.S.A. and U.K. and communist U.S.S.R. to fight back the Axis imperialist march. The sports world can also experience this with a superstar joining a rival to create a “superteam” that no one ever thought possible. The choice to leave a familiar platform could happen because of a threat or opportunity with immense potential to shake the foundation of our civilization. In our modern world, Bitcoin is growing at a pace too quickly to be ignored. It is actively revolutionizing the way we understand property, money, information exchange, and may even be strong enough to resist some very familiar opposing forces in America.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO