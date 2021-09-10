CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Driving My Tesla Model 3 On The Back Roads Of Northern Wisconsin & The Upper Peninsula Of Michigan

By Arthur Frederick (Fritz) Hasler
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you look the Supercharger map, there are no chargers near our lake house in Three Lakes Wisconsin. However, there are 5 chargers within the conservative 200 mile range of our Tesla Model 3 Long Range. The distances are: Wausau 61, Green Bay 138, Oshkosh 149, Eau Claire 185 (Wisconsin) and Duluth (Minnesota) 197 miles. 200 miles is, practically speaking, our range with charging to only 80 or 90% and a bike rack and bike on the back. When I travel, I don’t try to stretch any travel segment beyond 200 miles. These chargers are the easy gateway to long-distance travel to Madison, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Chicago, and all points east, west, and south. Also, going northeast, we have two brand-new Superchargers: Marquette on Lake Superior and Escanaba on Lake Michigan.

#Tesla Supercharger#Green Bay 138#Chargepoint#Chamber Of Commerce#Evse#Nema

