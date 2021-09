The Pike County Schools District has announced that it will be closed through Sept. 6, due to a recent major increase in new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend. Superintendent Reed Adkins said that the district will be closed starting Monday, Aug. 30, and will remain closed through Monday, Sept. 6, which is Labor Day, where the school district already planned to be closed. He said that the district made the decision to close for the next week after a major increase in new COVID-19 cases was reported across the county on Thursday and Friday.

