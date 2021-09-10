Sept. 10 COVID-19 update: 2,299 new cases, 82 deaths; 12.0% positive

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,198 new coronavirus cases and 44 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,370,247 cases and 28,812 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,337 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 589 in ICUs. The state says 12,538,139 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,120,675 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 67.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...

