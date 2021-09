The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has revised its natural gas production estimates once again in its latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO). The country produced the most dry natural gas ever in 2019: 93.06 Bcf/d (billion cubic feet per day). Last year the coronavirus put a damper on things and we produced 91.36 Bcf/d. This year EIA says we will recoup some of that loss and come in around 92.18 Bcf/d. But next year, in 2022, the country will produce (says EIA) 95.40 Bcf/d–the most ever.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO