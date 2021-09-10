To understand what the Michigan game means, UW Huskies need only explore their past

Jimmy Rodgers understands what the Michigan game means. On Sept. 17, 1983, he saw it. He felt it. A few minutes prior to the second game of the season, Rodgers — a junior safety from Aloha, Ore. — found his head coach sitting alone on a bench in a darkened hallway connected to the Husky Stadium tunnel. Don James was 50 years old, his hair gradually graying, in the early stages of his ninth season in Seattle. His Huskies had won 10 games each of the past two years, and kicked off the 1983 campaign with a dominant 34-0 shutout of Northwestern a week prior.