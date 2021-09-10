CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain joins the Daily Mail as a columnist

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews website the Daily Mail announced Thursday that former co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain would be joining DailyMail.com in September as a columnist. "I’m delighted to welcome Meghan to the DailyMail.com team. Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz, or issues based," said Daily Mail publisher and editor-in-chief Martin Clarke. "I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about."

Comments / 10

Scott Harris
9d ago

tell us about grandpa mccain's coverup of the uss liberty incident in 1967 megan?.. military industrial complex póster child...tell us about YOUR daddy almost sinking a US carrier?... no wonder he got shot down...payback for all the americans he killed

