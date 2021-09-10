Former 'The View' co-host Meghan McCain joins the Daily Mail as a columnist
News website the Daily Mail announced Thursday that former co-host of "The View" Meghan McCain would be joining DailyMail.com in September as a columnist. "I’m delighted to welcome Meghan to the DailyMail.com team. Meghan’s column will be a space for her to have her uncensored say on the news of the day whether it be political, breaking news, showbiz, or issues based," said Daily Mail publisher and editor-in-chief Martin Clarke. "I’ve always been impressed with Meghan’s ability to generate discussion and debate and I look forward to her columns tackling what Americans are talking about."www.foxnews.com
