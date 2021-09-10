CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Miami, FL

‘The System Is More Fragile’ Marine Biologist On Nutrient Pollutants Causing Biscayne Bay Fish Kills

By Dave Warren
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgi0k_0bsJoNh600

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Below the surface of Biscayne Bay there is a problem, it’s a problem that surfaced again this summer.

“I started seeing all these fish trying to get some oxygen and then I realized they are all going to die soon,” said Fernando Fiskman.

He lives on Biscayne Bay and could see and smell the problem one September morning.

“The basic driving factor is these organisms are being stressed because they don’t have enough oxygen near the bottom where they live,” said Chris Langdon, a marine biology professor at the University of Miami’s Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science.

He’s familiar with these fish kills, one just happened last year.

“Normally these events don’t happen back to back,” he said.

It’s the reason he was out on the bay a few days later, taking water samples and other measurements in specific areas.

“Low oxygen seems to be forming in very specific areas so we are trying to see why it happens and spreads out,” said Langdon.

Recent findings are not good. Normally the water should contain six grams of oxygen per liter. Some of his samples were less than two or even one. That’s not enough to support life, he said.

The spots showing the lowest concentrations of oxygen in this study were located near canals.

“Those canals are a source of fresh water and a source of nutrient runoff,” said Langdon.

Nutrients come from fertilizer and septic tanks which now struggle against a rising water table. Combine this with light wind and warm temperatures and you get a series of events that leads to low oxygen and less seagrass.

“The system is more fragile is a way to put it due to nutrient pollution,” said Langdon.

That means events like the recent fish kill are likely to become more common during the summer months.

The water samples he took out of the bay will be used to see how we can fix the current problem.

“It will help us figure out which nutrient we should be most concerned about controlling,” he said.

It will also be compared to other samples to determine if the situation is getting better or worse.

It’s a concern for him and those that live on or around the Bay.

“This is something we can’t leave to the politicians. This is something we need to be conscious about as well,” said Fiskman.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Thrillist

Scientists Just Accidentally Discovered the Most Northern Island in the World

A new Island just popped up off the Northern coast of Greenland. Scientists from Denmark and Switzerland who landed by helicopter on it in July originally believed it was Oodaaq Island. Months later, journalist Martin Breum, who had accompanied them on the exhibition, went back through his notes and realized the team had been about 80 miles North of Oodaaq.
SCIENCE
NBC Miami

Miami-Dade Investigating Fish Kill in Biscayne Bay

Miami-Dade County is looking into fish kill in Biscayne Bay which may have been caused by a combination of heat with numerous days of rain. The fish kill is located on the east side of Biscayne Bay, closest to the North Beach area, the county said Monday. The combination of heat and heavy, continuous rain reduces oxygen in the waterways.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
mauinow.com

More Fish-Luring FADs Are Adrift, Causing Navigation/Wildlife Issues in Hawai’i Waters

Hawai‘i has been experiencing an uptick in foreign and domestic fish aggregating devices, or “FADs”, that are adrift in nearshore waters or washing up along the coast, creating navigation hazards and entanglement of marine mammals, birds and turtles. Since 1980, the state has installed and maintained the Hawai‘i FAD program...
tribuneledgernews.com

Fish kill hits Biscayne Bay as high heat, still waters worsen pollution impacts

MIAMI – Another summer fish kill hit Biscayne Bay over the holiday weekend as oxygen-starved waters appeared to smother dozens of fish, the latest indicator of a pollution problem Miami-Dade County needs to fix. The scope of this fish kill isn’t known, with environmental groups, academics and county crews on...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish Kill#Biscayne Bay#Marine Science#Nutrients#Cbsmiami#The University Of Miami#Atmospheric Science
WSVN-TV

Aggregation of manatees spotted in Biscayne Bay

MIAMI (WSVN) - An aggregation of manatees was spotted in Biscayne Bay. 7SkyForce captured the sea cows in the water just south of the 79th Street Causeway, Wednesday morning. Boaters are advised to watch out for manatee zones and be on the lookout to avoid hitting the gentle creatures. Copyright...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Officials hoping latest Biscayne Bay fish kill is not a sign of things to come

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Another fish kill was discovered in northern Biscayne Bay over the Labor Day holiday weekend. “My heart just sank,” said Rachel Silverstein, Executive Director of Miami Waterkeeper. “We were on standby all weekend, watching the conditions. Unfortunately, here with are again with more dead fish in northern Biscayne Bay.”
MIAMI, FL
cleveland19.com

Dead fish at the Mentor Headlands Beach are causing a foul odor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re heading to Mentor Headlands Beach this week be prepared. The waves are bringing in dead fish to the shore. There’s an oxygen void zone called the dead zone in the deeper colder waters of Lake Erie due to decomposing organic material like algae. Mike...
MENTOR, OH
fiu.edu

Too much heat, slower currents and too little oxygen: more fish die in Biscayne Bay

FIU Institute of Environment researchers are investigating the cause of a fish kill that occurred on Biscayne Bay over Labor Day weekend. Signs of trouble began bubbling up on Sept. 1 when the institute’s buoys began registering low oxygen levels, higher temperatures and slower currents leading to potential stagnation, Research Professor Henry Briceño said.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Reuters

Ecuador eyes new Galapagos marine reserve to limit commercial fishing

QUITO (Reuters) - Ecuador’s government is considering creating a new marine reserve near the Galapagos Islands to protect migratory species of turtles, whales and sharks threatened by industrial fishing and climate change. A massive Chinese fishing fleet operating near the Galapagos gained global attention here last year over concerns about...
ECONOMY
Phys.org

Marine Protected Area status can boost fish populations by almost 400%

Protecting areas of the ocean and coastlines with "whole-site" Marine Protected Area (MPA) status can result in four-fold increases in the abundance and diversity of fish populations, a new study has shown. Researchers from the University of Plymouth have been monitoring the impact of the Lyme Bay MPA since it...
WILDLIFE
Atlantic City Press

This young marine biologist has found her dream job at the Jersey Shore

A little boy's excited voice rose high and clear from the top deck of the American Star, a marine-mammal scouting vessel with the Cape May Whale Watch and Research Center, as the child's fellow passengers ran to join him at the ship's rail. The boat had left dock only about 15 minutes before, and already they had their first sighting: a trio of slate-colored bottlenose dolphins, gracefully cavorting in the waters below.
ANIMALS
nationalgeographic.com

Pollution and overuse threaten Florida's fragile freshwater springs

Declining flows, agricultural runoff, and sewage are pressuring the world’s largest network of freshwater springs. Jason Gulley, a geology professor at the University of South Florida, often found himself inside caves below the surface of glaciers in Greenland or Nepal, exploring how melting ice affects rising seas. When the pandemic...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy