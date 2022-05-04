ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 of the best looks male celebrities have worn to the Met Gala over the years

By Frank Olito
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala.

AP

  • Male celebrities have been getting bolder with their fashion choices at the Met Gala.
  • Celebrities like Rami Malek and Zayn Malik have made subtle changes to the traditional tuxedo.
  • This year, stars including Shawn Mendes and Jared Leto took on the gilded-glamour dress code.
In 2014, Ryan Reynolds put a subtle twist on the traditional men's tuxedo at the Met Gala.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively in 2014.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Instead of a traditional white-and-black tuxedo, Reynolds opted for a suede, midnight blue ensemble, which paired perfectly with Blake Lively's gown.

Zayn Malik showed up to his first Met Gala in 2016 wearing armor on his arms.
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid attended the 2016 Met Gala.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

That year, Malik leaned into the night's theme of "Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology." His metal embellishments were created by Versace.

He attended with then-girlfriend Gigi Hadid. The pair reportedly broke up last year.

That same year, Will.i.am wore a black suit with a floral design running up the sleeves.
Will.i.am attends the Met Gala in 2016.

Venturelli/FilmMagic/Getty Images

But most people were focused on his hat and visor, which GQ called "the Met Ball's must-see accessory."

Kanye West broke all the norms in 2016 when he showed up in cut-up jeans, but he made it work.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2016 Met Gala.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

The rapper paired the jeans with a studded jacket from Balmain and blue eye contacts.

P. Diddy also turned heads at the Met Gala that year when he wore a long cape.
P. Diddy at the 2017 Met Gala.

John Shearer/Getty Images

The outfit was basically an optical illusion designed by Rick Owens.

In 2017, Rami Malek wore a bright-red suit with a black flower accent.
Rami Malek attends the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Dior designed the bright and unique look for the night themed "Art of the In-Between."

That year, Wiz Khalifa paired black pants with a structured white vest and blazer.
Wiz Khalifa attends the 2017 Met Gala in New York City.

Neilson Barnard/GettyImages

The remixed tuxedo was the work of Thom Browne.

Jaden Smith wore Louis Vuitton that year, but he paired it with an interesting accessory.
Jaden Smith in 2017.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"Smith stepped onto the blue carpet with one handful of his own blond hair, a moment that marked a stark departure from his former affairs with twisted ponytails, gold rings, and avant-garde updos," Calin Van Paris at Vogue wrote at the time .

Chadwick Boseman wowed everyone in 2018 with his transcendent look.
Chadwick Boseman attends the Met Gala in 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The Versace outfit featured a stark white cape adorned with gold crosses and embellishments. Allure said he looked like "real-life royalty" at the Met Gala-themed "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination."

Travis Scott matched Kylie Jenner's all-black look but somehow still stood out.
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Met Gala in 2018.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Scott's expertly tailored suit with chains put a twist on the classic menswear look.

Michael B. Jordan wore a well-tailored, pinstripe suit to the Met Gala in 2018.
Michael B. Jordan at the Met Gala in 2018.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jordan wore a Louis Vuitton suit with a cross pin, a belt, and an orange accent. The look was designed by Louis Vuitton's first Black artistic director, Virgil Abloh .

Trevor Noah took his suit game to the next level by affixing a giant, studded cross on his shoulder.
Trevor Noah at the Met Gala in 2018.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The suit was designed by Olivier Rousteing at Balmain.

Jared Leto "channeled Jesus" at the Met Gala that year.
Jared Leto attends the Met Gala in 2018.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

"You could say that Leto (along with Rihanna) won this year's Met Gala with his dramatic interpretation of the theme, but to be honest, he does dress like this pretty much all the time," Lauren Alexis Fischer at Harper's Bazaar wrote at the time. "However, it's especially impossible to look at him in this Gucci look without making comparisons to Jesus Christ."

Billy Porter took the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme to the next level when he dressed as an Egyptian Sun God in 2019.
Billy Porter at the 2019 Met Gala.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

When Porter arrived, he was carried on a bed by six shirtless men. Vogue called it the "most fabulous entrance in Met Gala history."

In 2019, Harry Styles showed up in a sheer look that fans loved.
Harry Styles attends the 2019 Met Gala.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

The outfit was designed by Gucci, and W Magazine said it "won the internet" that night.

Benedict Cumberbatch wore an all-white suit and used a cane that year.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter attend the 2019 Met Gala.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Cumberbatch seemed to be spoofing his own British lineage with an all-white suit and matching hat that was somewhere between late colonial grandee and early Oscar Wilde," Vincent Boucher at The Hollywood Reporter wrote at the time.

Richard Madden went with a simple black suit, but he switched up the classic silhouette.
Richard Madden attends the Met Gala in 2019.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

The Dior suit featured baggy pants, boots, and a safety pin on one lapel.

Darren Criss wore a bold and colorful look to the Met Gala in 2019.
Darren Criss at the 2019 Met Gala.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

He paired his colorful blazer and ruffled shirt with even bolder makeup that night.

Lil Nas X dazzled at the 2021 Met Gala in three different looks.
Lil Nas X attends the 2021 Met Gala.

John Shearer / Contributor / Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

He arrived in a floor-length cape , which he removed on the red carpet to reveal full, gold body armor. Beneath that was a glittering Versace bodysuit.

The same year, Josh O'Connor rocked a baby-blue blazer.
Josh O'Connor at the Met Gala in 2021.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

"The Crown" actor wore custom Dunhill for the night.

Timothée Chalamet was the picture of cool in his white suit and Converse in 2021.
Timothée Chalamet at the 2021 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Chalamet, one of the 2021 Met Gala's co-chairs, wore a Haider Ackermann suit with a cropped jacket and loose pants, as well as some trusty Converse high tops.

In 2022, rapper Stormzy also opted for an all-white look.
Stormzy attends the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The British rapper's outfit was designed by Burberry.

"Usually I wear black a lot of the time … so it's nice to shine today," he told Vogue on the red carpet, according to the Evening Standard .

Also in 2022, Shawn Mendes looked sharp in a blue-and-red coat with a suit underneath.
Shawn Mendes attends the 2022 Met Gala.

Mike Coppola / Staff / Getty Images

Mendes told Vogue that his Tommy Hilfiger look was completely upcycled and sustainable.

For the gilded-glamour dress code, Belgian singer-songwriter Stromae looked regal in a cropped, embellished cape.
Stromae attends the Met Gala on May 2, 2022.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Stromae wore a blue checkered suit by Mosaert Label and Cartier jewels.

Jared Leto and Gucci's creative director Alessandro Michele stepped out in identical suits and wore their long, wavy hair in the same way.
Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto attend the 2022 Met Gala.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Every detail of their outfits, from their satin bow ties to their hair berets, were the same on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

"Inspired by mid-19th century photography that reproduced photos in series creating optical illusions that reshaped reality, the two wear the same look: a custom Gucci double-breasted suit with all-over floral bouquet embroideries with gold beads and pearls," Gucci wrote .

Read the original article on Insider

NEW YORK CITY, NY
