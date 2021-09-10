Suwanee to host ceremony in remembrance of 20th anniversary of 9/11

The city of Suwanee will observe the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks with a ceremony Saturday at the Remembrance Plaza at Town Center Park. The event, which begins at 6 p.m., "will pay homage to the victims and heroes of this tragic event" Suwanee officials said. Mayor Jimmy Burnette and guest speakers directly affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001, will speak and first responders from the Suwanee Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services will take part in the event, which will include a flag and wreath-laying ceremony.