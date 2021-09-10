CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

The Week Ahead: GSE Creating Opportunities for Low-Income Borrowers

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, September 14 from 12:00 p.m.-1:30 p.m., Freddie Mac will present its webinar “Freddie Mac Refi Possible Mortgages,” instructed by Brian Scholz, National Trainer in the Customer Education Services Department within Single-Family Strategic Delivery for Freddie Mac. This webinar will detail how to create more opportunities for lower-income borrowers...

Mortgage Rates Increased This Week | September 18 & 19, 2021

Mortgage rates were higher at the end of the week than at the start, with the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate purchase loan moving up to 3.256%. Rates for a mortgage refinance are also higher, with the 30-year rate settling in at 3.386%. Even so, rates continue to be...
Payment Deferral: A Simple Answer to Post-Forbearance

Throughout the pandemic, forbearance plans have played an important role in providing mortgage relief for homeowners as they dealt with COVID-19-related hardships impacting their finances. These include job loss, reduced income, and illness. But what are homeowners to do after the forbearance ends? A new home retention solution, COVID-19 Payment Deferral, was introduced early in the pandemic to bolster the loss mitigation toolkit. This program was designed to meet the needs of homeowners who have resolved their hardship but can afford to resume their pre-pandemic payments.
Student loan debt holding back majority of millennials from homeownership

WASHINGTON – Sixty percent of non-homeowning millennials say student loan debt is delaying their ability to buy a home, by far the most affected population according to a new poll released today by the National Association of Realtors. Millennials, also known as Gen Y, were born between 1981 and 1994/6....
Forbearance Volume Milestone: Plans Dip Below 1.6M

The number of borrowers in COVID-19-related mortgage loan forbearance plans dipped below 1.6 million for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, according to the weekly report from Black Knight, whose data-analytics team has been tracking forbearance activity throughout. Overall, active forbearance plans dipped by 22,000, that's -1.4%,...
Delinquencies Decline, Remain Elevated

Efforts made by both federal and local governments and other agencies to curb economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic have prevented the loss of homes and subdued the mortgage-delinquency rate, according to the economists at CoreLogic. That said, the researchers recognize that millions of households remain behind on payments and are facing financial hardship.
Politics is the biggest obstacle to low-income borrowers

As the mortgage industry returns from a well-deserved summer respite, there are a number of big issues on the table that require immediate attention. All of these issues dwell in the world of public policy and all of them feature a political narrative that is ill-informed and largely at odds with market realities. Would that we were making this all up, but sadly, that is not the case.
Low-Income Housing Tax Syndicator CREA Expands at 800 Third Avenue

CREA, a tax syndicator for low-income housing, renewed and expanded its offices at 800 Third Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned. The firm signed a 10-year lease for 5,718 square feet on parts of the 37th floor of the 41-story building between East 49th and East 50th streets, according to broker JLL. Asking rent was in the low $70s per square foot.
One-in-Five Understand What Closing Documents Entail

A new survey has found that buyers may be acting so hastily to secure a property, they may not even know what is contained within the closing documents. The survey by Qualia, a cloud-based digital closing platform based in San Francisco, found that just one out of every five buyers understood all of the documents they were signing at closing. The report also found that 25% of buyers are purchasing homes sight unseen.
The Exchange: Mortgage Solutions Financial’s Bobbie Collins

Editor's note: This Q and A appears in the September issue of DS News magazine, available here. Bobbie Collins recently joined Colorado Springs-based Mortgage Solutions Financial as its Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, bringing her extensive background in law, compliance, and management to the role. After a decade working at large national firms, she says Mortgage Solutions is a little different. A family-owned and operated business that has grown significantly in the past few years, Mortgage Solutions has managed to maintain a family-like atmosphere in its now 60 or so branches and among its 600 employees, she says. “We work hard and play hard together.” As important as anything, the company shares Collins’ passion for supporting military families, an interest born of personal experience, which resulted in her co-founding a nonprofit, the Council for Military Spouse Clubs. She spoke with DS News about passion projects, lessons learned during a pandemic, and the importance of a supportive work culture.
Aging Population Creates New Opportunities for Marketers

The historical emphasis on marketing has been to younger age groups (18–34, 18–49, Gen X, Millennials, Gen Y, Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and whatever comes next). Well, some of those younger age groups have aged, and today have both the numbers and the disposable income to be worthy of consumer marketers’ interest! (And many on the younger end of these groups have parents who need care.) Here’s a short argument for targeting them in their current stage – 50, 60, 70, and more – depending, of course on your brand.
Final phase complete on low-income family, senior housing at East Meadows

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After six years of construction, the final phase of construction on the East Meadows affordable housing project is completed on the city’s eastside. The city of San Antonio and the San Antonio Housing Authority worked with national affordable housing developer McCormack Baron Salazar to build...
How to Create Multiple Streams of Income

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on SmartAsset.com. Nearly half of all Americans depend on secondary work to get by. This is largely hidden from Bureau of Labor Statistics and U.S. Census Bureau data. According to census data, 7.8% of Americans work more than one job. Having multiple streams of income is rapidly becoming how people save for retirement, get out of debt or just build up some spending money. That Etsy store might not pay all the bills, but done right it could certainly help a six-month emergency fund stretch a lot longer.
