Home sales in the Austin-Round Rock metro dipped 4.6% in August 2021 compared to August 2020 as the housing market slowly trends downward in time for a cooler fall. According to the Austin Board of Realtors' monthly report, August home prices rose 34.7% year-over-year to an average of $470,000 across the metro, setting a record for the month. But it appears that the pandemic's rapid price increases, which saw average home prices rise exponentially for months, are finally cooling as seasonality slows down rapid month-over-month growth.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO