CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tiffany Haddish Shares Nicolas Cage's Acting Advice, Offers to Be Quentin Tarantino's A.D.

By Brandy Lynn Sebren
MovieWeb
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTiffany Haddish has taken the world along with her on her rise from a young up-start to starring in the Oscar-buzz worthy Paul Schrader film The Card Counter opposite Oscar Isaac. She is also starring opposite Nicolas Cage in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent﻿which is being lauded by critics from just viewing the trailer shown at CinemaCon. Tiffany Haddish openly spoke about her bumpy start on the first days of both films.

movieweb.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

Gene Roddenberry’s Son “Struggles” With Quentin Tarantino Working On A ‘Star Trek’ Film: “I Would Try To Have An Open Mind”

When it was originally announced that Quentin Tarantino, famed director of films such as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs,” “Inglourious Basterds,” and more, would be working with Paramount on a new “Star Trek” film, people were either confused and worried or completely excited by the prospect. Of course, it doesn’t appear that the studio is actually moving forward with Tarantino’s vision of what a “Star Trek” film could look like, and according to Roddenberry Entertainment CEO, that’s not a bad thing.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Nicolas Cage Refuses to Watch His 'Whacked-Out' Meta-Movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

When Nicolas Cage says he can't watch a movie because it's "too much of a whacked-out trip" for him, that is saying something. In his upcoming film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, ﻿we see Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage, unfulfilled creatively and facing financial ruin. He accepts a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things get Cagey when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and must channel his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. Nicolas Cage has to go full Nicolas Cage.
MOVIES
Popculture

That Time Quentin Tarantino Directed 'CSI'

The CSI franchise is returning to CBS this fall with CSI: Vegas, a follow-up to the original Las Vegas-set CSI: Crime Scene Investigation series, with William Petersen and Jorja Fox coming back. When CSI originally aired, it was a global phenomenon and attracted dozens of guest stars during its run. It even attracted the attention of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Ten years after directing an episode of ER, Tarantino returned to television to direct the 2005 CSI two-parter, "Grave Danger," earning an Emmy nomination for directing.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Paul Schrader
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Person
Oscar Isaac
WGN TV

Tiffany Haddish talks new thriller ‘The Card Counter’

CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to a comedy superstar who’s spreading her wings in drama in the new revenge thriller “The Card Counter.”. Tiffany Haddish stars along with Oscar Isaac, Tye Sheridan And Willem Dafoe in this story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler who is haunted by his past.
CHICAGO, IL
Vulture

Yeehaw, Nicolas Cage Is Making His First Western

Well, we’ll be darned. Nicolas Cage has rustled himself up a couple of roles in some cowboy flicks, and he reckons these will be his first. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that Cage will play Colton Briggs in the upcoming Western The Old Way, a revenge story about “a former gunslinger” who gets back in the saddle “with an unlikely partner: his 12-year-old daughter.” In June, THR also reported that Cage will play a buffalo hunter on the open frontier in Butcher’s Crossing. Regarding both of these upcoming roles, Cage said, “Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.” When he says “the West” he means Long Beach, by the way.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A D#Cinemacon
MovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Pays Tribute to Michael Madsen in Exclusive American Badass Preview

We have an exclusive sneak peek at American Badass: A Michael Madsen Retrospective, an all-new documentary celebrating the iconic actor. American Badass takes a look at the fascinating life and impressive career of the actor, producer, writer and poet. Madsen's iconic 40+ year career and more than 170 films include Kill Bill Volumes 1 & 2, Thelma & Louise, Die Another Day, Sin City, Free Willy and perhaps most notably Reservoir Dogs.
MOVIES
yoursun.com

Tiffany Haddish and Oscar Isaac on their chemistry in 'The Card Counter'

A man sits alone in a room. This image, suggesting intensity, focus and isolation, has become a key signifier of filmmaker Paul Schrader. Writer and director of films such as “Blue Collar,” “American Gigolo” and “Affliction,” Schrader received his first Academy Award nomination in 2019 for the screenplay of “First Reformed.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Inside the Magic

How ‘Star Wars’ Canceled Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most respected and recognizable directors of the 20th and 21st century, having earned widespread fame for groundbreaking films like Pulp Fiction (1994). Known for his insane violence and snappy dialogue, Tarantino is a cinema-lover at heart. When it came time to release The Hateful Eight (2015) in a special 70mm format, Star Wars and Disney had something interesting to say.
MOVIES
Variety

Luca Rea on Getting Quentin Tarantino to Spout at Length About Sergio Corbucci’s Westerns in ‘Django & Django’

Italian pop culture expert, programmer and director Luca Rea first became acquainted personally with Quentin Tarantino in 2004 when he curated the “Italian Kings of the B’s” retrospective at the Venice Film Festival that Tarantino “godfathered.” They hit it off and stayed in touch. So when Rea was approached by producer Nicoletta Ercole about a year ago to make a Sergio Corbucci doc, he immediately hoped to be able to tap into Tarantino’s insight about the late great Italian director whose Spaghetti Westerns they both love. But, of course, Rea wasn’t sure he would get Tarantino on board for his...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Prisoners of the Ghostland Star Bill Moseley on Extreme Cinema and Sharing Scenes With Nicolas Cage

Filmmaker Sion Sono has delivered audiences a number of ambitious genre films over the years, finding ways to blend together unexpected themes and narratives to create entirely original adventures. His latest effort, Prisoners of the Ghostland, enlisted Nicolas Cage as its hero, but Cage isn't the only fan-favorite genre performer in the effort, as the actor goes toe to toe with The Devil's Rejects star Bill Moseley as "The Governor." Bringing the new project to life saw a number of challenges for Moseley, as it was Sono's first English-language film and put him up against Cage, though Moseley brought his A-game to give just as colorful and memorable a performance as Cage's. Prisoners of the Ghostland hits theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on September 17th.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Quentin Tarantino Inspired Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho Title

Last Night in Soho is an intriguing title for director Edgar Wright's upcoming horror movie. It doesn't exactly strike fear in people, but it does invite curiosity for what it means. However, the inspiration for Wright's new film didn't come to him in a vision or dream. It actually loosely came from his fellow filmmaker, Quentin Tarantino.
MOVIES
Popculture

Nicolas Cage's New Movie Racked up Crazy Good Reviews

Nicolas Cage's recent return to cineplexes was a critical smash. Cage's filmography has taken a big turn since the mid-2000s, with the Academy Award winner abandoning major studio flicks like Ghost Rider and National Treasure for a string of independent, small-budget movies (many of which are released on demand). Several of his last few projects have garnered buzz, including the horror epic Mandy, sci-fi mind-bender Color out of Space and animatronic slasher Willy's Wonderland. However, his latest project to be released, Pig, is racking up rave reviews in addition to publicity.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Nicolas Cage says he's "never going to retire"

Nicolas Cage isn't planning on retiring from acting – ever. "That can't happen," the actor told Entertainment Weekly of retirement. "To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it. I'm healthier when I'm working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I'm never going to retire. Where are we now, 117 movies? [Laughs]"
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy