Tiffany Haddish Shares Nicolas Cage's Acting Advice, Offers to Be Quentin Tarantino's A.D.

Well, we’ll be darned. Nicolas Cage has rustled himself up a couple of roles in some cowboy flicks, and he reckons these will be his first. The Hollywood Reporter announced today that Cage will play Colton Briggs in the upcoming Western The Old Way, a revenge story about “a former gunslinger” who gets back in the saddle “with an unlikely partner: his 12-year-old daughter.” In June, THR also reported that Cage will play a buffalo hunter on the open frontier in Butcher’s Crossing. Regarding both of these upcoming roles, Cage said, “Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue. I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.” When he says “the West” he means Long Beach, by the way.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO