Idaho employers are struggling to figure out whether President Joe Biden’s new vaccination mandate applies to them and, if so, when and how. Biden on Thursday detailed a seismic order that will mandate vaccines for everyone at businesses employing more than 100 workers. These companies must give employees paid time off to get the shot. As an alternative to vaccination, workers will be able to show a negative result from a COVID-19 test at least once a week.

IDAHO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO