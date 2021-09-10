CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaQuan Smith Throws a Fashion Party At Empire State Building For NYFW

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Where the party girls at? On Thursday night, some were on top of the Empire State Building walking LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week runway in slinky blue and white sequin minis, barely there one pieces and shiny body hugging pants. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW...

