UEFA

Match Preview: BVB Return from the International Break to Take on Leverkusen

By Nick Gasteiger
fearthewall.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund will face Bayer Leverkusen this weekend following the conclusion first international break of the season. The squad returned to Dortmund in typical fashion after an international break — injured and overplayed. Dortmund will likely have to face Leverkusen without several key players, including Gio Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can, and possibly Thomas Meunier. Marco Reus also picked up a knock during the break, but reports suggest that he will be available on Saturday. Mats Hummels should also return to the side after his long absence.

www.fearthewall.com

FanSided

Bayer Leverkusen vs Borussia Dortmund: Bundesliga Preview and Team News

Borussia Dortmund will play their fourth game of the Bundesliga season this coming Saturday away to Bayer Leverkusen. With the international break now wrapped up, club football returns with an all important clash between Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund set to take place on Saturday. Marco Rose’s side will look to put in a better performance than they did in their first three games, and beating Leverkusen would be a strong statement of intent ahead of what looks to be a congested month of football for Die Schwarzgelben.
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Match Preview: Borussia Dortmund Head to Istanbul For a UCL Clash

Play the anthem! Whip out the hideous jerseys! It’s Champions League season once again for the Black and Yellows, and after a difficult charge to quality at the end of last season, Dortmund can now settle in for another challenging UCL campaign. They begin this week against their first group C opponent, Beşiktaş. AFC Ajax and Sporting CP will face off in the other match, and we will begin to see how this qualifying group is going to shape up.
UEFA
fearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig, but Wolfsburg Stay Top

Borussia Dortmund’s seven goal thriller with Bayer Leverkusen was undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend, but there were some pretty good matches all over Germany’s top flight over the last few days. We had a total of 28 goals across nine games, which is an average of just over three goals a game.
fearthewall.com

FTW Roundtable: What to Expect for Borussia Dortmund this Season

DFB-Pokal - Final. I don’t think we can realistically expect to win the league this season, but I would like to see BVB running Bayern Munich as close as possible. If we can go into the last few games of the season within touching distance, then I’d consider that a success in Marco Rose’s first season. There’s always the possibility that Bayern slip, and the league is there for whoever is ready to take it, and if that’s the case, I think we should be top of that pile, but I don’t think it’s realistic to make that our expectation from the season.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: More BVB Injury News, and the Puma CEO Responds

Borussia Dortmund won’t play until Sunday this weekend. While it’s a tad annoying having to wait another day while the rest of the league plays on Saturday, the good news is that it gives BVB’s injured players an extra day to recover. According to Ruhr Nachrichten, while he will ultimately...
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Match Ratings: Borussia Dortmund Open Champions League Campaign with 2-1 Victory over Besiktas

Borussia Dortmund ran out 2-1 winners over Besiktas on Wednesday, in a game which they dominated from start to finish, and where the scoreline perhaps doesn’t do BVB’s performance justice. Isn’t it nice to watch a BVB game that features minimal drama? Well don’t get used to it. I’m sure the usual BVB will return to give everyone a heart attack in the coming games.
UEFA
BBC

Injured Coleman returns from international duty

Everton captain Seamus Coleman has returned to the club from Republic of Ireland duty after picking up a hamstring injury. The 32-year-old suffered the injury during the Republic's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw against Azerbaijan on Saturday. Right-back Coleman has started all three of the Toffees' Premier League matches this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Everton v Burnley: match preview

Burnley were one of nine teams to leave Goodison Park with maximum points last season as Carlo Ancelotti’s side routinely faltered when trying to take the game to opponents. That has been the clear instruction from Rafael Benítez so far, however, and a more direct, positive approach has underpinned an encouraging start to his Everton reign. Salomón Rondón could profit following his deadline-day arrival from China while Sean Dyche is considering a first start for new £15m signing Maxwel Cornet as Burnley seek their first league win of the campaign. Andy Hunter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Brentford v Brighton: match preview

Brentford have already taken five points from Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa but Thomas Frank feels Brighton will present their “toughest opponent so far”. Thehosts will certainly look in fine shape if they are still unbeaten come Saturday night but Graham Potter will hope to bring the form of their first two fixtures, which brought six points, rather than the home defeat to Everton. Victory for the away side would boost the notion that they can push for a top-half finish in the coming months. Nick Ames.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Herald

Dortmund comes from behind 3 times to beat Leverkusen 4-3

BERLIN -- Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund came from behind three times to beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-3 in a thrilling Bundesliga game on Saturday. Both teams already had - along with Bayern Munich - the best attacks in the league (nine goals from three games), so needed no encouragement to push forward.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

Checking in on our Buddies in Gelsenkirchen

There’s no replacement for a local derby. Sure, there can be heat between title contenders in Europe and in playoff chasers in the United States, but nothing beats a good ol’ fashioned crosstown rivalry. It’s the kind that divides households, schools, neighborhoods, and entire cities. I just finished watching an exhilarating iteration of the Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, one of the most electric non-championship sporting events I’ve ever witnessed. The tension and the drama as the two teams exchanged home runs were made ten times more exhilarating by the fans in the crowd, many of whom barely sat over the four hour game, jawing at each other constantly and trying to chant over one another. It made me miss living in the NYC area, and it made me wish more than anything that I could be there among the crowd.
BASEBALL
The Guardian

Arsenal v Norwich: match preview

It already looks like crunch time for both Arsenal and Norwich. If either team loses they will be pointless from their opening four games and fighting an uphill battle from here to achieve their respective ambitions. Thomas Partey’s return is a huge boost for Mikel Arteta, who may also give Ben White a home debut. The visitors’ head coach, Daniel Farke, will oversee his 200th match in charge and hopes to buck a trend: Norwich have failed to win any of their last 23 Premier League games in London. Nick Ames.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fearthewall.com

Matching Ratings: Dortmund Do It the Hard Way in Leverkusen

Dortmund once again showed their fighting spirit to down a red-hot Leverkusen side who had been running rampant before the international break. After an early goal from Florian Wirtz set the tone in favor of the hosts, but Dortmund were not content to forfeit the points, and worked back numerous times for a thrilling finish.
SOCCER
fearthewall.com

An Update on BVB’s International Break-Induced Injury List

With FIFA squeezing three international matches into a two-week period, it was very predictable that muscle and other stress injuries would run rampant. It seems that almost every club in Europe is having to deal with an injury crisis, and Borussia Dortmund are no exception. Gio Reyna came down with...
FIFA

