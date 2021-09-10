Match Preview: BVB Return from the International Break to Take on Leverkusen

There’s no replacement for a local derby. Sure, there can be heat between title contenders in Europe and in playoff chasers in the United States, but nothing beats a good ol’ fashioned crosstown rivalry. It’s the kind that divides households, schools, neighborhoods, and entire cities. I just finished watching an exhilarating iteration of the Subway Series between the New York Mets and New York Yankees, one of the most electric non-championship sporting events I’ve ever witnessed. The tension and the drama as the two teams exchanged home runs were made ten times more exhilarating by the fans in the crowd, many of whom barely sat over the four hour game, jawing at each other constantly and trying to chant over one another. It made me miss living in the NYC area, and it made me wish more than anything that I could be there among the crowd.

BASEBALL ・ 6 DAYS AGO