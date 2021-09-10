Match Preview: BVB Return from the International Break to Take on Leverkusen
Borussia Dortmund will face Bayer Leverkusen this weekend following the conclusion first international break of the season. The squad returned to Dortmund in typical fashion after an international break — injured and overplayed. Dortmund will likely have to face Leverkusen without several key players, including Gio Reyna, Thorgan Hazard, Emre Can, and possibly Thomas Meunier. Marco Reus also picked up a knock during the break, but reports suggest that he will be available on Saturday. Mats Hummels should also return to the side after his long absence.www.fearthewall.com
Comments / 0