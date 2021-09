The Green Bay Packers won’t just be battling the New Orleans Saints when they take the field this Sunday. Green Bay will also have to deal with the Jacksonville heat. Luckily, this isn’t the first time some of these Packers players have operated in Florida during the month of September. Back in 2016, Green Bay opened their season in Jacksonville against the Jaguars in 90-degree heat. Temperatures on the field reached as high as 113 degrees, and it wasn’t much better in the stands. According to reports, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department received 35 calls during the game that ended with hospitalizations due to heat stress.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO