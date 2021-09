Season 2 episode 8 carries with it the title of “Man City” — does that mean that soccer is actually going to be the focus here?. One of the funny things about this ridiculously-funny show is that by and large, you can enjoy it even if you aren’t a fan of the sport itself. So much of it is about these characters and the situations that they find themselves in. Yet, amidst all of that there is this underlying pressure — Richmond does have to continue their recent upswing. The fans may be loyal, but eventually, you run the risk that they could bail in favor of another club. If that happens, Rebecca could lose money, Ted could lose his job, and the whole premise of the show could fall apart. That’s what makes the promotion of Roy Kent so important.

