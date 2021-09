(September 11, 2021) This afternoon, around 4:22 p.m., Guardian Shield alerted officers to a stolen Nissan Altima as it entered the city limits from Hermitage. Officers located the car on Lebanon Road near Mt. Juliet Road and attempted to stop it. Within moments, the driver did an abrupt u-turn and sideswiped another motorist. Officers continued their attempt to stop the stolen car and successfully deployed a spike system, which led to the pursuit ending on Woodridge Place near Placid Drive.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO