State’s Attorney Foxx Appoints Veteran Prosecutor as New First Assistant

CHICAGO – Today, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Risa Lanier’s appointment to First Assistant State’s Attorney of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. A veteran prosecutor with more than 20 years of experience, Lanier has successfully prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the murder of Chicago Police Department Commander Paul Bauer. She was also the first Black woman to oversee the office’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau. In her new role as First Assistant, Lanier will serve as Foxx’s top advisor on day-to-day legal operations of the State’s Attorney’s Office and represent the office as the chief delegate for law enforcement and other local and state criminal justice stakeholders. She will also manage the top leadership of the office.