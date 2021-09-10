CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

State’s Attorney Foxx Appoints Veteran Prosecutor as New First Assistant

cookcountystatesattorney.org
 9 days ago

CHICAGO – Today, State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced Risa Lanier’s appointment to First Assistant State’s Attorney of the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. A veteran prosecutor with more than 20 years of experience, Lanier has successfully prosecuted several high-profile cases, including the murder of Chicago Police Department Commander Paul Bauer. She was also the first Black woman to oversee the office’s Criminal Prosecutions Bureau. In her new role as First Assistant, Lanier will serve as Foxx’s top advisor on day-to-day legal operations of the State’s Attorney’s Office and represent the office as the chief delegate for law enforcement and other local and state criminal justice stakeholders. She will also manage the top leadership of the office.

www.cookcountystatesattorney.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Chicago Police Department#State#First Assistant State#Interim First Assistant#Chicago Public Schools

Comments / 0

Community Policy