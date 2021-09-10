CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lyon County, KS

CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health announces 33 new cases; Newman Regional Health debuts hospital’s COVID information

By Chuck Samples
KVOE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Lyon County Public Health’s COVID-19 data releases now back on schedule, new cases are in range with totals from the last several weeks. Public Health announced 33 new cases Friday, moving the overall total to 4,911 over the past 18 months. Active cases increased from 107 Wednesday to 113 Friday. Of the active cases, 15 are breakthrough cases involving fully-vaccinated residents.

kvoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lyon County, KS
Government
Lyon County, KS
Coronavirus
Lyon County, KS
Health
City
Eureka, KS
Local
Kansas Health
County
Lyon County, KS
Local
Kansas Coronavirus
Local
Kansas Government
City
Council Grove, KS
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health System#Newman Regional Health#Icu#Coffey Medical System#Greenwood County Hospital#Morris County Hospital

Comments / 0

Community Policy