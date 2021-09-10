CORONAVIRUS: Lyon County Public Health announces 33 new cases; Newman Regional Health debuts hospital’s COVID information
With Lyon County Public Health’s COVID-19 data releases now back on schedule, new cases are in range with totals from the last several weeks. Public Health announced 33 new cases Friday, moving the overall total to 4,911 over the past 18 months. Active cases increased from 107 Wednesday to 113 Friday. Of the active cases, 15 are breakthrough cases involving fully-vaccinated residents.kvoe.com
