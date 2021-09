A candidate for Commerce City Council is challenging the qualifications of an opponent. Andre Rollins has filed a challenge against the candidacy of Stacey Rucker, alleging that Rucker does not meet the residency requirement to run for office. Rollins, Rucker and Eric Gatheright are seeking to fill the Commerce City Council Ward 1 seat to be vacated by Archie Chaney. The election is set for Nov. 2.