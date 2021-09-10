Galesburg man, sought on domestic battery charges, resists arrest, grabs officer's pepper spray

GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was taken into custody following a call of shots fired Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the area of South and Lombard streets at 10:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. A witness at the scene told police he had heard two gunshots coming from the area of South and Whitesboro streets. Officers began to search the area, and were soon advised that Diele D. Jones, 19, East South Street, was hiding in a backyard in the 1000 block of East South Street. Officers looked over the fence of the property, and Jones began to run away in a southwest direction toward Pine Street. After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to capture the suspect and handcuff him.