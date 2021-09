The road construction project isn't complete, but drivers will experience a little less chaos while going through it. Officials with the Minnesota Department of Transportation are alerting drivers that the current configuration that has traffic going in both direction on the "north side" of the divided highway will change back to normal patterns (i.e. south-bound traffic on the usual south-side of the divided highway and north-bound traffic on the usual north-side of the divided highway) at some point on September 13 or September 14 - depending on progress of work crews leading up to it.

DULUTH, MN ・ 9 DAYS AGO