Since the Steelers have freed up even more money, what will they do with it?

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Steelers have finally gotten a deal with T.J. Watt completed! One of the exciting notes with the deal is that the way the numbers fall Watt’s deal actually gives the Steelers an additional $2 million dollars in salary cap space here in 2021. The salary shift brings the Steelers cap space to $12,398,864 (according to Spotrac). The team usually sits with $5-7 Million in cap space for in season spending, so with so much extra money in the bank what could we expect the Steelers do with it? Below are some of the options they can pursue.

