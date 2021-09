Fast food and fish — it's not exactly a match made in heaven. According to Medical News Today, this may stem from the fact that many of us associate eating not-so-fresh fish with food poisoning. Fast food fish's lack of popularity may also be due to the fact that half of Americans eat little to no seafood (via Seafood Source). On the flip side, the other half of Americans tend to be well-heeled big spenders who want a high-end seafood experience that many fast food restaurants just can't deliver.

