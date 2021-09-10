Will Phoenix go dark?

Maricopa County officials are considering a proposal that would increase the number and size of digital billboards in the county. The plan — which was drafted several years ago by Becker Boards, a Phoenix-based billboard company with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area — is slated to be discussed at a September 9 public hearing before the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission will then make a recommendation to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who will ultimately decide whether to adopt the policy.