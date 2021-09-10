CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Will Phoenix go dark?

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaricopa County officials are considering a proposal that would increase the number and size of digital billboards in the county. The plan — which was drafted several years ago by Becker Boards, a Phoenix-based billboard company with offices in Miami, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area — is slated to be discussed at a September 9 public hearing before the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission will then make a recommendation to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, who will ultimately decide whether to adopt the policy.

James Rawlins
8d ago

Billboards are a distraction while driving. They make you look away from the road and take your mind off of your driving. They are a road hazard. Get rid of all of them.

Nicole Wilson Silva
6d ago

Please don’t ruin our beautiful night skies! Light pollution and billboards of 70 feet in length is NOT what you want here!

Deep Blue
8d ago

what light pollution? we are no worse than your typical city. Maricopa actually has a light ordinance in place and you can barely see out here, it would be much safer with more lights.

