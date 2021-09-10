CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Spring Branch ISD hosting 5 vaccination clinics for students September 11th

By Sharron Melton
cw39.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Spring Branch ISD is taking no chances when it comes to tackling Covid-19. It will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at five schools this Saturday, September 11. This is an opportunity for students ages 12 and up who received their first shot on or before Aug. 21 , to return to get their second shot. First shots also will be available to those students who have not yet been vaccinated.

