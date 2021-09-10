CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Coast Guard continues to support Hurricane Ida recovery efforts

By Sharron Melton
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The need for help after Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana is still great. But, it’s not just the people and animals that are in need of help. The waterways and environment due as well. That’s why the U. S. Coast Guard continues to respond to impacts to the waterways and assess the environmental threats across Southeast Louisiana, post-Hurricane Ida. In partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving (SUPSALV) the Coast Guard is continuing efforts to re-open waterways impacted by Hurricane Ida, in the areas of Bayou Lafourche, Houma Navigation Canal and portions of the Intracoastal Waterway.

