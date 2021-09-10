Plano ISD to pilot Virtual Academy program for students in grades K-6
Plano ISD plans to begin its Virtual Academy for students in kindergarten through sixth grade Sept. 13, following approval of state funding. Gov. Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 15 into law Sept. 9, according to the Texas Legislature Online system. That bill, authored by Sen. Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, allows independent school districts and open-enrollment charter schools to offer virtual programs without a reduction in state funding.communityimpact.com
