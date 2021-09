BEIJING -- China has reported another 62 cases of COVID-19, even as the number of Chinese citizens fully vaccinated has topped 1 billion. All but one of the cases was detected over the previous 24 hours in the eastern coastal province of Fujian in China’s latest outbreak of the delta variant, the National Health Commission said on Friday. Of those, 31 were in the major port city of Xiamen, with 28 others in the city of Putian and one in the city of Quanzhou. That came a day after health officials announced that more than 1 billion Chinese, or 72%...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO