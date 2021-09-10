Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 can help slow the spread of the delta variant -- here's when to use them

I’m worried about the new variant of the coronavirus. Are there immune boosters that will ward it off?. Since it first appeared in India in October 2020, the delta variant of the coronavirus has swept around the globe and is now the predominant strain in the United States. It is more contagious that the original virus and its earlier variants, and it seems to cause more severe illness, especially in those who have not been vaccinated. It’s understandable that you’re worried about it, but the way to ward it off is the same as it is for the other strains: Get fully vaccinated, stay socially distant whenever possible, wear a mask indoors when near others, wash your hands frequently, and keep your body in the best health possible.

