Daily Delivery: A new Big 12 is coming, and it sure looks like it's going to be fun

By Tim Fitzgerald
247Sports
247Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 has officially voted in four schools to join the conference. Houston, UCF, Cincinnati and BYU will become a part of the league as soon as 2023, but it remains uncertain when Oklahoma and Texas will officially depart the league. As Fitz points out, he's fired up for this new version of the Big 12. Yes, it lacks football blue bloods but that also means each school will sit at the table as equal partners, something the Big 12 never had with Texas in its membership. And, what happens when these new schools start to benefit from the added revenue that comes with Big 12 membership? Fitz knows one thing: Someone will emerge from this group as a football power. Now the race is on.

