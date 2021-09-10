Daily Delivery: A new Big 12 is coming, and it sure looks like it's going to be fun

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. It's his job to lose. Casey Thompson, this is your chance. Here’s his real opportunity to grab the horns and secure the starting quarterback job, and a conversation with him Tuesday makes everyone think he isn’t going to let go of it. Steve Sarkisian deserves some credit for being adaptable and not being stubborn by making the switch. He didn’t have to admit he was wrong in picking Hudson Card over Thompson before the season, but he clearly gets the sense of urgency after the Arkansas fiasco and knows he can’t let this season spiral out of control with games against weak Rice, improved Texas Tech, Texas killer TCU and Big 12 owner Oklahoma the next month. … Love how mature an approach Thompson took after not winning the starter's job. He didn’t pout. He turned his phone off and went to work. “I was going to let this hurt and motivate me.” He also said he loved the crazy atmosphere in Fayetteville, thrived on it and said, “I even loved it when they booed us. I enjoy being the villain.” … I ran a straw poll that showed 78% of 481 voters think Thompson should start. ... Sark should have put Thompson in to start the third quarter. He let his team down by not doing something to create a spark and reverse the momentum of the Razorbacks game. … Thompson said he's a huge movie buff and loves all things Leonardo DiCaprio, like "The Revenant." Some felt the fourth-year junior should have gotten the starting nod on the strength of his dynamite second-half performance in the Alamo Bowl, but I always contended that outing came under Tom Herman’s watch, not Sark’s. And maybe the pick-six Thompson threw in the spring game stuck in Sark’s mind. But Thompson can seize this job and hang onto it for two years if he brings it strong. Something tells me, however, this quarterback rotation isn’t going to end any time soon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO