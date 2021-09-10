Colts vs. Seahawks: Key matchups to watch in Week 1

As the Indianapolis Colts prepare to host the Seattle Seahawks in the regular-season opener on Sunday, the game will come down to a handful of matchups likely to determine the outcome.

The Colts may have the advantage in some matchups while the Seahawks will be favored in others. Given that this game is expected to be a tightly contested bout, these matchups will hold a vital role in determining the winner to open the 2021 season.

Here are the key matchups to watch between the Colts and Seahawks in Week 1:

DE Kwity Paye vs. LT Duane Brown

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

This will be one of the biggest matchups to watch throughout the entire game. The rookie first-round pick in Paye had a strong training camp and is set for a starting role at right defensive end while Brown just ended his “hold-in” just in time for Week 1.

Paye has shown flashes, but this will be a big test for him. According to Pro Football Focus, Brown allowed two sacks and 28 total pressures on 732 pass-blocking snaps in 2020.

While Paye will also be responsible for lifting the pass rush, he will also need to be disciplined in containing the edge. A key part of Russell Wilson’s game is making plays off-script, and Paye will need to keep those moments to a minimum.

LG Quenton Nelson vs. DT Poona Ford

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Colts will want to get their run game established behind arguably the best guard in the NFL. They’ll have to do so against a solid run-stuffing front led by the pride of Hilton Head, S.C., in Poona Ford.

The matchup between Nelson and Ford will be a big one for both sides. Controlling the line of scrimmage is a massive key for the Colts every week, but Ford is no slouch. He recorded 18 run stops and 29 total defensive stops according to Pro Football Focus in 2020.

Getting the ground game going through the interior is a must, and this matchup is likely to play a big factor in the outcome.

CB Rock Ya-Sin vs. WR D.K. Metcalf

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

This is where things might get ugly for the Colts. There are few wide receiver specimens like Metcalf in the NFL, and he’s only getting better. With Xavier Rhodes dealing with a calf injury, we are projecting that he’ll be ruled out for the game, forcing the Colts to turn to Ya-Sin.

While the Colts won’t stick Ya-Sin on Metcalf the entire time and the zone-heavy scheme will dictate assignments, this may be the matchup that determines the outcome. If the Colts let Metcalf run wild, the Seahawks offense would likely thrive.

Limiting Metcalf will be a massive key for the entire secondary, but it is likely to start with Ya-Sin.

WR Parris Campbell vs. S/CB Marquise Blair

AP Photo/AJ Mast

On the flip side, the Colts should be targeting the slot position in the passing game. Though Campbell has been dealing with general soreness on his Achilles, he’s expected to play on Sunday. That matchup against Blair will be a crucial one that the Colts could exploit.

Blair is likely a better run defender than he is in coverage but with Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams at safety, the former second-round pick is likely to see most of his work in nickel packages covering the slot.

If Campbell can get off to a fast start like he did last year before his injury, this could be a fruitful matchup for the Colts.