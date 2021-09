Mark Cavendish has been accused of trying to “cash in” on his resurgent 2021 season by his Deceuninck-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere.Cavendish is not contracted with the team for next season and is currently in negotiations over a new deal.However after a stunning return to form that saw the sprinter take four stages at the 2021 Tour de France to equal Eddy Merckx’s individual stage-winning record, the ever-punchy Lefevere has suggested Cavendish is over-estimating his value.“I respect Mark Cavendish,” Lefevere wrote in his column in Flemish newspaper Het Nieuwsblad. “We saved his skin. We gave him all the tools. He took...

CYCLING ・ 3 DAYS AGO