It was an anticlimax in a way. Not so much in the result, of a commanding India win by 157 runs. Or how it was achieved, with a relentless bowling display from the tourists. But certainly as England failed to make this final innings into the contest it promised to be.England were 100 for no loss in pursuit of 368, then lost all 10 second innings wickets for 110. The English optimism that filled the streets coming in from Oval and Vauxhall stations on Monday morning was being trampled to the floor by 5pm as Virat Kohli addressed the thousands...

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO