CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Trudeau pans Canadian school's 2019 book-burning 'reconciliation' for Indigenous people

By Peter Aitken
Fox News
Fox News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA newly revealed 2019 book burning in Canada has politicians and voters up in flames, with many denouncing the act - no matter the "symbolic" intention. An Ontario francophone school – a school that mixes English and French lessons – initiated a "purification" ceremony in which it burned around 30 books of "questionable" content for "educational purposes." Ashes from the burned books were used as fertilizer for a tree.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Trudeau energized by anti-vaccine protests in Canada election few wanted

When he was pelted with a handful of gravel by anti-vaccine protesters last week, the Canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, joined an illustrious list of political leaders who have had things hurled at them by disgruntled citizens. His father, former prime minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau, had rocks (and tomatoes and eggs) thrown at his train car in the early 1980s.
ADVOCACY
Reuters

Canada's Trudeau, trailing in polls, defends early election call

HAMILTON, Ontario, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, facing possible defeat in a snap Sept. 20 election, on Friday defended his decision to call the election early and said his main rival would undermine the fight against COVID-19. Trudeau, who heads a minority Liberal government that needs...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Trudeau
Washington Examiner

Has Justin Trudeau's snap election backfired? Sheen wears off Canadian Camelot

It seemed like shrewd politics when Justin Trudeau decided to call an early election in mid-August. He had a poll lead of nearly 7 points, his government was thought to have handled the coronavirus pandemic well, and unemployment was falling. The Conservatives, meanwhile, were in disarray, with right-wing columnists having...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Canada election in dead heat; Liberals drop candidate

HAMILTON, Ontario (Reuters) - Canada’s election is in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, according to a new poll on Saturday, as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival both campaigned in the same seat-rich region to scour up votes. The latest Sondage Leger poll...
ELECTIONS
WCAX

Canadian election a con Trudeau COVID policy

Apple picking season is just around the corner. Our Kayla Martin checked in with a Vermont orchard to see how their growing season has been and what COVID protocols they'll have in place. A new independent report shows “promising” results in Vermont’s health care reform efforts. Citing COVID uncertainty, Vt....
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#School Education#Canadian#Pans#Indians#The First Nations#Taliban#The Bloc Qu B Cois#The Toronto Sun
Daily Reflector

Rachel Marsden: Canadians should end Trudeau's authoritarianism

On Sept. 20, Canadian voters will head to the polls to decide their next federal government. The Canadian media seems overly focused on a debate over gun control, which is like fussing with the wallpaper while the bulldozer is revving up outside the house. This election comes down to one thing and one thing only: Will Canadians vote to transform their democracy into a sanitary authoritarian regime by reelecting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Trudeau criticized at debate for calling Canadian election

TORONTO (AP) — The leaders of Canada’s opposition parties have used the second debate of the campaign to criticize Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for calling parliamentary elections during a pandemic. Trudeau called the vote last month hoping to win a majority of seats in Parliament, but polls indicate his Liberal party could lose power to the Conservatives in the Sept 20 election. Conservative leader Erin O’Toole asked Trudeau during the French-language debate Wednesday night why he forced elections amid the coronavirus pandemic. Leftist New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh accused Trudeau of being selfish, saying the election is nothing but an attempt to grab more power. Trudeau defended his efforts, noting Canada is one of the most fully vaccinated nations in the world.
POLITICS
TheConversationCanada

Federal election: Canada's next government should shift from reconciliation to decolonization and Indigenous self-determination

The federal government released the 2021 National Action Plan: Ending Violence Against Indigenous Women, Girls, And 2SLGBTQQIA+ People on June 3, 2021. The plan came two years after the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) released its final report, Reclaiming Power and Place. The plan’s release was somewhat rocky, coming days after the Native Women’s Association of Canada called the process of developing the plan “toxic and dysfunctional.” Concerns were also consistently raised about how slow the process was. Even though the MMIWG final report’s first Call for Justice was that the government must develop an action...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Canada
The Week

Books, churches, what will Canadians burn next?

Most of us know book burning only as a scene from the Third Reich. In grainy footage, crowds of young men gleefully heap torn pages into the flames. It is among the nightmare images of the 20th century. But book burning has also been practiced closer to us in time...
wiartonecho.com

Book burning at Ontario francophone schools as 'gesture of reconciliation' denounced

A book burning held by an Ontario francophone school board as an act of reconciliation with Indigenous people has received sharp condemnation from Canadian political leaders and the board itself now says it regrets its symbolic gesture. Story continues below. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues...
SOCIETY
AFP

Canadian charged with assault for throwing stones at Trudeau

A 25-year-old Canadian man has been charged with assault with a weapon for allegedly throwing stones at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he was leaving a campaign event, police said Saturday. Shane Marshall appeared in court Saturday in London, a city southwest of Toronto in Ontario province where the incident occurred on Monday as Trudeau was boarding his campaign bus. The 49-year-old Trudeau, who was unharmed, confirmed he had "felt some of that gravel" and said it was "absolutely unacceptable" for anyone to throw things and endanger people at a political rally. His rivals also condemned the incident. Trudeau has repeatedly faced protesters angry over proposed mandatory coronavirus vaccines and other crisis measures while on the campaign trail ahead of snap elections set for September 20.
AMERICAS
TheStreet

Trudeau's Plan To Halt Foreign Buying Of Canadian Homes May Backfire As Cash-ready Overseas Investors Game The Market

Justin Trudeau's re-election pledge to stop foreign property speculators from pushing up Canada's home prices will only be temporary, and will have limited impact in improving affordability, analysts said. The measure, part of Trudeau's campaign platform for a third term as prime minister in Canada's federal election scheduled for September...
WORLD
Vice

People's Party Candidate Compares Vaccine Passport to Canadian Residential Schools

A candidate with Canada’s far-right fringe party has compared vaccine passports to the country’s horrific treatment of Indigenous peoples at residential schools, and has distributed pamphlets making that comparison. On the front of a flyer of People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Renate Siekmann, who is running in Vancouver, an...
HEALTH
WPTV

Obama expresses support for Trudeau ahead of Canadian election

Former U.S. President Barack Obama tweeted his support for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Thursday. Trudeau is up for reelection Monday. He responded to Obama's tweet by saying, "Progress is on the ballot — and we're going to keep fighting for it." Obama also backed Trudeau, the leader of Canada's...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
International Business Times

In Canada's Far North, Candidate Seeks To Be Indigenous People's Voice

As she campaigns ahead of parliamentary elections next week, Lise Kistabish has a message for Canada's marginalized indigenous people: she will make their concerns heard. "I want to make the point that we are here and that we have a voice," Kistabish told AFP on a recent campaign stop in the sparsely populated northern Quebec.
ELECTIONS
Fox News

Fox News

584K+
Followers
116K+
Post
531M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy