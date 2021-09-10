Trudeau pans Canadian school's 2019 book-burning 'reconciliation' for Indigenous people
A newly revealed 2019 book burning in Canada has politicians and voters up in flames, with many denouncing the act - no matter the "symbolic" intention. An Ontario francophone school – a school that mixes English and French lessons – initiated a "purification" ceremony in which it burned around 30 books of "questionable" content for "educational purposes." Ashes from the burned books were used as fertilizer for a tree.www.foxnews.com
