Many of you may have vivid memories from 20 years ago forever imprinted in your mind – where you were, what you were doing, the thoughts that raced through your head. Others of you may not have been born yet, but have heard the stories of the horrific tragedy that occurred and the lasting impact it left on our nation. On September 11, 2001, the terrorist attacks on our country ushered in a tragic, sinister, and divisive darkness that seemed to swallow our nation.

SAINT DAVIDS, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO