NYC subway breakdown blamed on ‘power off’ button being hit

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Officials say a recent power outage that disrupted half of New York City’s subway system for several hours and stranded hundreds of passengers was likely caused by someone accidentally pressing an “Emergency Power Off” button. A pair of reports on the Aug. 29 disruption were released by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday. Investigators looking into the disruption said there was a “strong possibility” that the button was accidentally pressed since the plastic guard designed to prevent accidental activation was missing. The unprecedented breakdown affected more than 80 trains. Hochul ordered a full review of operation control centers across the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

