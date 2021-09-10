CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farm calls police on Black couple it believed stole 6 apples

Cover picture for the articleDANVERS, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts tourist farm called police on a Black couple it accused of stealing apples and is now apologizing after the family went public in a blog post. Manikka Bowman and Jeff Myers said in their post that they visited Connors Farm in Danvers on Labor Day and spent more than $100 on admission, apple picking, food and drinks. But the Cambridge couple said they were confronted by farm staff over six apples that did not fit into the prepaid apple-picking bag. The farm said in a Facebook post it has apologized to the family and will ensure staffers “undergo diversity, equity and inclusion training.”

