Gregory L. Wohlford, 63, of Kokomo, IN was called home September 6, 2021. He was born on December 2, 1957 in Kokomo, to the late Arthur and Mary (Bolin) Wohlford. Greg was a pipefitter by trade and has upheld many responsibilities including the office of Shop Chairman of GMCH Local #292 for five years. He served on the UAW-CAP (Community Assistance Program) in the past. He played an active role in the ventilator project between GM, Ventec Life Systems, and the US Government. He represented the employees who were responsible for producing 30,000 ventilators from March 2020 - August 2020, which was a crucial time at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Greg served on many church boards and committees and was a faithful servant. Greg loved outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and golf. His greatest love and joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.