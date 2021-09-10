CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Topeka, KS

GOP group held ‘war games’ for state AGs before Trump loss

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — An offshoot of the Republican Attorneys General Association held a special meeting weeks before the election to discuss its strategies if then-President Donald Trump lost. The Rule of Law Defense Fund later gained notoriety for sending a robocall urging people to support Trump at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the storming of the U.S. Capitol. Its two-day conference in September 2020 was among 20-plus meetings the group held in the four months before the November presidential election for senior aides to Republican state attorneys general. It was a special event with “off the record” conversations and expenses covered. It was in-person during the COVID-19 pandemic with vaccines months away.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
Topeka, KS
Elections
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Elections
Topeka, KS
Government
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump

Comments / 0

Community Policy