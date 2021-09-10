CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Benito County, CA

Regional Park concept design would serve an array of interests

By Noe Magaña
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHikers and bike riders can use the trails at the future site of the Regional Park near San Benito High School. Photo by John Chadwell. San Benito County’s effort to create a regional park is taking shape and the design concept includes a wide range of features identified by a recent public outreach campaign. The project, known as the Riverview Regional Park, goes beyond standard sports fields and picnic areas to include disc golf, a remote control car track and a cross-country course.

#Riverview Park#Resource Management#Design#Picnic Areas#The Board Of Supervisors#Americans#San Benito High School#The Sheriff S Department#Pg E#Benitolink

