The story of Jameis Winston's comeback: How the Saints' new starting QB earned his second chance
FORT WORTH, Texas — Jameis Winston, New Orleans Saints starting quarterback, had a tight schedule to keep. His team — his team — had just four days until its season opener against the Green Bay Packers. Game preparation is already an exhaustive process for this organization and this quarterback under normal circumstances, and things were not normal. Eleven days earlier, the players, staff and their families hurriedly packed to catch a plane bound for Texas as Hurricane Ida barreled toward the Louisiana coastline.www.therogersvillereview.com
