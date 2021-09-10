SBA ups EIDL maximum to $2M
The Small Business Administration is increasing the cap for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans from $500,000 to $2 million. Small businesses that have been hit by the pandemic will be able to apply for the increased loans immediately, the SBA said Thursday. The program is especially targeting hard-hit sectors of the economy such as restaurants, gyms and hotels that are still having trouble attracting the number of customers they served before the pandemic.www.accountingtoday.com
