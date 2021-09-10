CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBA ups EIDL maximum to $2M

By Michael Cohn
accountingtoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Small Business Administration is increasing the cap for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loans from $500,000 to $2 million. Small businesses that have been hit by the pandemic will be able to apply for the increased loans immediately, the SBA said Thursday. The program is especially targeting hard-hit sectors of the economy such as restaurants, gyms and hotels that are still having trouble attracting the number of customers they served before the pandemic.

Related
brewersassociation.org

Small Business Administration Updates COVID EIDL Terms

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced that they have retooled the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program to assist businesses that are still recovering from the impacts of COVID-19. The COVID EIDL program is different from regular EIDLs and is intended only for businesses that were open in 2019, when the pandemic began. Key changes include:
Newnan Times-Herald

SBA deadline Sept. 20; officials push for extension

Sept. 20 is the deadline for Cowetans impacted by the March 26 tornado to apply for low-interest loans from the Small Business Administration. Local officials are hoping that the federal government will extend that deadline, but as of now, it stands. Homeowners, renters and business owners can apply for loans...
SMALL BUSINESS
staradvertiser.com

SBA loans up to $2M available for small businesses affected by Oahu drought

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to small, nonfarm businesses on Oahu that lost revenues due to the drought in Honolulu County that began on July 20. Small businesses that are not primarily engaged in farming or ranching, small agricultural cooperatives, along with small businesses...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
vermontbiz.com

SBA increases COVID-19 EIDL cap to $2 million

Vermont Business Magazine On September 9, 2021, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the following major enhancements to the COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. Increasing the COVID EIDL Cap. The SBA will lift the COVID EIDL cap from $500,000 to $2 million. Loan funds can be used for any...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cardin
smallbiztrends.com

SBA Expands EIDL Loan Cap to $2 Million for Delta Variant Troubles

In response to the continued Covid impact – namely the Delta Variant – the Small Business Administration has revamped its Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program. The EIDL borrowing limit is increased from $500,000 to $2 million. If you already received an EIDL, you can ask for an increase. New...
CREDITS & LOANS
Richmond.com

Ask SCORE: How to secure a SBA loan

QUESTION: I understand it’s easier to obtain a loan from the Small Business Administration than from a commercial bank. What do I need to do to be considered for an SBA loan?. ANSWER: The SBA does not make loans. Rather, if you qualify, it guarantees between 75% and 85% of...
CREDITS & LOANS
Billboard

Shuttered Venues Are Suing the SBA Over Grant Denials

Venues who are were denied federal funding under the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program are taking their cases to court. The Small Business Administration and SBA administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman are now facing multiple lawsuits over the program, which was signed into law last December to help independent live entertainment businesses that have been shutdown due to the pandemic. Since finally opening the application portal for the grants on April 26, the SBA has distributed $9.5 billion to more than 12,000 companies -- but also denied more than 4,500 applications.
CONGRESS & COURTS
trumbull-ct.gov

09/10/21: COVID-19 EIDL Policy Changes-Increased Loan Cap

COVID-19 EIDL Policy Changes: SBA Administrator Guzman Enhances COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program to Aid Small Businesses Facing Challenges from Delta Variant. Increased Loan Cap to $2 Million, Expanded Use of Funds to Pay and Prepay Business Debt, Streamlined Review Processes, and Deferred Payments; First Approval and Disbursement of Loans of $500,000 or Less Also Introduced.
TRUMBULL, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Small Business Loans#Erc#Congress#D Maryland#American
hotelbusiness.com

AAHOA welcomes new EIDL enhancements

AAHOA has praised the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) announcement of a much-needed expansion of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program that will provide small business owners with additional resources as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hinder the nation’s economic recovery. Since the start of the pandemic, AAHOA worked with...
BUSINESS
businessjournaldaily.com

SBA Expands EIDL Program, Increases Lending Cap to $2M

WASHINGTON, D.C. – To help businesses being impacted by the delta variant of the coronavirus, the Small Business Administration has expanded the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program. New applications from small businesses will be accepted immediately. Information about the application process, which has been updated and simplified from the initial...
CREDITS & LOANS
journalofaccountancy.com

SBA quadruples COVID-19 EIDL limit to $2 million

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced major modifications to the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) program, including raising the loan cap from $500,000 to $2 million and adding business debt payments to the list of ways businesses can use the loan proceeds. In a news release issued late...
SMALL BUSINESS
Worcester Business Journal

SBA quadruples borrowing limit to $2M for COVID disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Association announced Thursday new changes to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for companies impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The federal disaster relief loan was designed to serve and support small business communities impacted by the pandemic, according to the release. One of the most major...
CREDITS & LOANS
Lodging

AHLA Applauds EIDL Program Expansion for Hoteliers

WASHINGTON—The White House announced the expanded COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, giving qualified hoteliers access to up to $2 million per loan. The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) has been working with Biden Administration and Small Business Administration officials for months to secure EIDL changes that would benefit hoteliers. Changes announced yesterday include:
SMALL BUSINESS
modernrestaurantmanagement.com

Additional EIDL Options Available for Small Businesses

The White House and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) today announced an overhaul to the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, increasing the loan cap and expanding the ways small business restaurants can use the funds. The announced changes include:. An increase in the loan cap amount to $2...
SMALL BUSINESS
restaurantdive.com

Small Business Administration quadruples EIDL loan cap to $2M

The U.S. Small Business Administration has quadrupled the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) cap to $2 million from its current $500,000 limit. Businesses that have already received an EIDL loan can apply again to increase their loan to the new maximum for which they're eligible. The funds can be used to pre-pay any form of business debt, giving restaurants more flexibility than the previous loan terms, which required payment only for necessary expenses. Businesses have until Dec. 31, 2021 to apply.
SMALL BUSINESS
American Banker

Why the SBA withdrew threat to audit PPP lenders

Though the Small Business Administration has forgiven about 60% of the nearly $793 billion in Paycheck Protection Program loans approved in 2020 and 2021, the process hasn’t always gone smoothly. The SBA’s relationship with community banks appeared to take a turn for the worse last week after the chairman of...
CREDITS & LOANS
Augusta Free Press

What’s behind the delay in EIDL payments?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. The SBA is getting heat to provide additional information about ongoing delays in Economic Injury Disaster Loan payment processing. The EIDL program is used by businesses to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable or other expenses that they are unable to meet...
PERSONAL FINANCE
KTEN.com

Student Loan Interest Deduction 2021

The student loan interest tax deduction is for students and their parents who are repaying federal student financial aid. It’s the “above the line” adjustment to your adjusted gross income (AGI) if you have paid interest to a qualified loan program during 2021. It can be taken whether you itemize deductions or take the standard deduction. Here’s what you need to know about this deduction, when it can be applied and how to calculate your deduction.
EDUCATION

